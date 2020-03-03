Elections Officials Have to Make Adjustments to Accommodate St. Patrick's Day Primary

Six states will vote in the next primary March 10, followed by Ohio and the three states that hold primaries on March 17. It’s the first time Ohio has voted on St. Patrick’s Day, and it’s created a few problems.

Interview with Tony Perlatti

Cuyahoga County Board of Elections Director Tony Perlatti says voters at two downtown Cleveland polling places were notified that they could encounter traffic from the St. Patrick's parade on election day. Then he asked polling places throughout the county if they had holiday events scheduled.

“And I'm glad we did that because there's conflicts out in the suburbs. I have 11 polling locations that I do have to move. That's 29 precincts. We're talking about 26,000 voters,” Perlatti said.

Those voters were then notified. The Lucas County Board of Elections in Toledo also reports having to move two polling places because of St. Patrick’s Day. Last year Republican lawmakers set the primary for after March 15 to award all the state’s GOP presidential delegates to the party’s winner – the only candidate in that contest now is Donald Trump.

Perlatti – we notified 26,000 voters that their polling place is moving

“We made them aware, hey, we’re moving your polling location, this is why, encouraging people to vote by mail, come down here and visit us early in person and vote. This way you don’t have to worry about any of that on St. Patrick’s Day whether you want to participate in the holiday, or I just want to stay off the roads,” Perlatti said.