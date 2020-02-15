EdChoice Parents Show Support for Ohio Senate plan

  • Rudie Wright – parent at St. Lawrence School
    Rudie Wright’s children go to St. Lawrence School in Cincinnati. She says she wouldn’t qualify for income-based vouchers, so if lawmakers replace the EdChoice program, she’d have to take on a second job to pay for her kids’ tuition.
    KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
  • Saddia Kendrick, student at Corryville Catholic
    Saddia Kendrick, an eighth grader at Corryville Catholic in Cincinnati. She wants to attend a private Catholic high school, but says if EdChoice is eliminated her family wouldn’t get a $6,000 voucher and they would have to pay tuition.
    Karen Kasler

As conference committee hearings on a bill to change the state’s EdChoice private school voucher program go on, parents and students in that program came together to speak out for one of the two plans being debated by lawmakers. A resolution needs to be agreed on before the EdChoice application process opens April 1.

One by one, EdChoice students and parents supported the Senate plan to expand income based vouchers while keeping 420 school buildings on EdChoice, which is based on school performance – including students Saddia Kendrick and Austin Townsend and parent Rudie Wright.

“If you take EdChoice away, I will have to pay full tuition or be subjected to go to a failing school.”

“I do not want to go to a high school that is failing.”

“We too are in a failing school district in an impoverished neighborhood, and we want better for our children.”

Public school groups have testified for the House’s plan to replace EdChoice going forward with all income-based vouchers, because they would be paid by the state, not by school districts.

EdChoice
Ohio Department of Education
school vouchers

Lawmakers Try for a New Plan for EdChoice School Voucher Program

By Feb 13, 2020
House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes

Democratic lawmakers are pushing for legislation that phases out EdChoice private school vouchers, which are based on public school performance. Legislators say the bipartisan House bill puts the focus back on making sure the public school system is fair and efficient.

Legislative Leaders Disagree on School Voucher Fix

By Feb 7, 2020

With just hours to go before families could submit applications for the state’s EdChoice private school voucher program on February 1, lawmakers approved a delay until April 1 so they they had more time to try to work out a compromise.

The Republican leaders of both chambers are holding fast to their different proposals.

Senate Approves Delaying Voucher Applications to April 1

By Feb 1, 2020
photo of the senate floor
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

As the clock ticked down to a midnight deadline for lawmakers to make a change to a school voucher program, the Ohio Senate approved a House measure to delay the issue.

  

Despite clear frustration from Republicans and Democrats that the House did not move on a bill that would have made changes to the EdChoice voucher program, the Senate decided to approve the House-passed measure to extend the issue instead.

 

The list of schools designated as low-performing was set to double in size, to more than 1,200.

 

House Rejects EdChoice Voucher Deal, Debate to Continue in Conference Committee

By Jan 29, 2020
photo of senate and house signs
DAN KONIK / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Talks on a deal to stop a huge increase in the number of Ohio public school buildings where students would qualify for private school vouchers are dragging on. The deal now goes to a conference committee, with just days to go before the voucher application process opens.

The House rejected a Senate deal that reduces EdChoice voucher eligible buildings from 1,227 to 420, but increases income based vouchers to 300% of the federal poverty level - $78,000 a year for a family of four. 