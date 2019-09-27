Economic Impact of Cleveland Orchestra Exceeds $100 Million

By 1 minute ago
  • Boulez leading Cleveland Orchestra
    The Orchestra was founded by pianist Adella Prentiss Hughes in 1918.
    ROGER MASTROIANNI / CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Music is big business in Northeast Ohio. The Cleveland Orchestra commissioned a study to determine just how big.

It found the orchestra’s activities at Severance Hall and concerts at Blossom Music Center – which it owns – generated more than $135 million in spending in the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

The orchestra’s President and CEO Andre Gremillet says he wants to increase that impact in the coming years.

“The more we can do for Northeast Ohio, the better it is for everybody, but also we want to communicate these results to as wide a group as possible, because I don’t think that when people think of economic engines in this region, they necessarily think of the orchestra as being that important and it’s our job to make sure that they keep this in mind.”

The study found activities at the Orchestra’s properties created nearly 1,300 jobs which generated over $60 million.

It also found nearly half of the 160,000 people who went to a concert at Severance Hall were from outside Cuyahoga County.

Tags: 
The Cleveland Orchestra
Andre Gremillet
Blossom Music Center
Severance Hall
Cuyahoga County Music

Related Content

Cleveland Orchestra's Deficit Swelled for the Second Consecutive Year

By Philip de Oliveira Dec 6, 2017
photo of Franz Welser-Most and the Cleveland Orchestra
ROGER MASTROIANNI / THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

The Cleveland Orchestra’s annual report shows the organization has taken a significant financial hit over the past year.

State of the Arts: The Architect Who Designed Blossom Still Loves it 50 Years Later

By Jun 29, 2018
Peter van Dijk sits in an original Eames chair at his home in Cleveland.
Mark Arehart / WKSU

Blossom Music Center, the summer home of the Cleveland Orchestra, is celebrating its 50th season this year. On this week’s State of the Arts, WKSU’s Mark Arehart sits down with Peter van Dijk, the architect who designed Blossom.

I meet Peter van Dijk at his home in Cleveland. Several walls are filled with sketches he’s made throughout a life that can really only be described as fascinating.

Remembering Blossom Architect Peter van Dijk

By Sep 9, 2019
a photo of Blossom Music Center architect Peter van Dijk
MARK AREHART / WKSU

Peter van Dijk, the renowned Cleveland architect who designed Blossom Music Center, died Sept. 7 at the age of 90. In a career spanning more than five decades, van Dijk designed some of Northeast Ohio’s most recognizable buildings.