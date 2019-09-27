Economic Impact of Cleveland Orchestra Exceeds $100 Million

Music is big business in Northeast Ohio. The Cleveland Orchestra commissioned a study to determine just how big.

It found the orchestra’s activities at Severance Hall and concerts at Blossom Music Center – which it owns – generated more than $135 million in spending in the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

The orchestra’s President and CEO Andre Gremillet says he wants to increase that impact in the coming years.

Gremillet wants to show people the Cleveland Orchestra is a major economic driver in Northeast Ohio.

“The more we can do for Northeast Ohio, the better it is for everybody, but also we want to communicate these results to as wide a group as possible, because I don’t think that when people think of economic engines in this region, they necessarily think of the orchestra as being that important and it’s our job to make sure that they keep this in mind.”

The study found activities at the Orchestra’s properties created nearly 1,300 jobs which generated over $60 million.

It also found nearly half of the 160,000 people who went to a concert at Severance Hall were from outside Cuyahoga County.