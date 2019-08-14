Driver License Amnesty Program Supporters Push to Extend It

By 43 minutes ago
  • A photo of Jodi Thomas, Anne Roche and Megan O'Dell
    Franklin County Municipal Court Judge Jodi Thomas (center) participated in a workshop to help people get their licenses back, along with Anne Roche from Southeastern Ohio Legal Services (left) and Ohio Poverty Law staff attorney Megan O’Dell.
    KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A six-month pilot program that sought to help low-income Ohioans get their suspended drivers licenses reinstated finished up last month. And with 3 million license suspensions active or pending, advocates are pushing for the amnesty program to be restarted and expanded.  

The initiative helped more than 76,000 Ohioans get back their licenses by waiving and reducing $63 million in reinstatement fees and penalties. Ohio Poverty Law staff attorney Megan O’Dell admits that is revenue government did not receive, but the Bureau of Motor Vehicles collected $3.6 million in fees that it may not have gotten otherwise.

"For someone who owed $10,000 in reinstatement fees, they’re most likely thinking, 'there’s no way I’m ever going to get my license valid again.'"

There’s a bill to make the amnesty program permanent and expand it to people receiving Medicaid, SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits, veterans benefits and other assistance. Supporters say not having a valid driver’s license is a major barrier to employment and substance abuse recovery.

Tags: 
Driver's licenses
drivers' licenses amnesty
Ohio Poverty Law

Related Content

Ohio Begins New Process for Getting a Driver's License

By Jul 2, 2018
photo of Ohio driver's license

Ohioans are now navigating a new process to get their driver’s licenses. It’s mostly the same, but with one big difference.

State BMV registrar Don Petit says instead of being handed a new license on the spot, drivers will walk out of a deputy registrar’s office with either their old license or a document – both good for 45 days – while they wait at home for the new license, like one would with a credit or debit card from the bank.