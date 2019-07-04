Downtown Cleveland Gets a Little Color to Celebrate All-Star Game

Major League Baseball All-Star Game festivities are getting underway Thursday in Cleveland.

Elite Media advertisements

One of the things MLB is doing in connection with the All-Star game is helping to spiff up the area around the ballpark. And that includes wrapping some buildings downtown in mural-looking advertisements.

The installations are being overseen by Elite Media, a Las Vegas-based advertising company.

“We have for the past several years have had the exclusive agreement with a couple of different entities. The NBA and Major League Baseball, through their corporate side, we represent them through an exclusive agreement and we do this throughout the country,” says Rod Carter, the Vice President of Real Estate with the company.

The main advertiser will be T-Mobile, which will have an ad wrapped around an entire building on Euclid Ave. Other ads will cover perimeter fencing near the stadium. However, they will come down the day after the game.

The All-Star game in Cleveland will be at Progressive Field July 9.