Doctors Warn About Risks As Cedar Point Announces Plan to Reopen Next Month

With Governor Mike DeWine's announcement that larger entertainment venues can begin to reopen, Cedar Point has announced plans to welcome back visitors next month.

The park will open initially to season passholders, then resort guests and visitors who pre-purchase tickests.

Season, Gold and Platinum pass holders will be able to enter the park July 9 and 10. Cedar Point Resort guests will be admitted beginning July 11.

The park is instituting safety rules including required reservations, health screenings and social distancing.

“The safety of all of our guests and associates has always been, and will always be our top priority. We’re looking forward to returning to summertime fun in a safe and healthy manner,” Jason McClure, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point stated in a news release.

While the amusement park is implementing measures for guest safety, Dr. Amy Edwards from University Hospitals says screaming on rides could increase the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Dr. Amy Edwards says screaming on rides is dangerous due to COVID-19.

“Screaming just excretes massive amounts of droplets and it’s all streaming behind you, to the people behind you.”

All park associates and guests will be required to wear masks and will undergo a touchless temperature screening before being allowed to enter the park. Cedar Point also plans to add more hand sanitizing stations and enhance cleaning procedures.

It will also work to manage capacity throughout the park, taking reservations from the Cedar Point mobile app to help limit the number of guests per day. More information can be found on the Cedar Point website.