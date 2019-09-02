Digital Deli Offers Ethnic Favorites in a First for Akron Temple

By 5 minutes ago
  • a photo of Renee Pinsky with black and white cookies
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    Renee Pinsky makes black and white cookies, a New York City favorite that will be offered through Temple Israel Sisterhood Digital Jewish Deli.
    CAROL FRIEDMAN / TEMPLE ISRAEL SISTERHOOD
  • a photo of a sandwich
    View Slideshow 2 of 2
    One of the dishes that will be offered for order through the digital deli.
    HARVEY KRIEGER / AKRON TEMPLE ISRAEL

A local organization is trying a new way to satisfy the community’s cravings for traditional Jewish food. Every other year, Temple Israel Sisterhood hosts the Art and Jewish Food Festival in Akron.

This year, they will be taking orders through a digital deli. Carol Friedman is one the volunteer organizers. She says orders will be taken in September and October. The food will then be available for pickup on November 3rd at a temple drive-thru.

“People will just drive through the temple. There will be a drive-thru with signs. And you’ll just come and pick up your food. We’ll have the order ready.”

Temple Israel Sisterhood will take orders for the Jewish Digital Deli from September 3 through October 15.
Credit TEMPLE ISRAEL SISTERHOOD

Friedman said the event will occur on “off-years” of the Art and Jewish Food Festival. She said they will serve many of the same dishes found at past festivals, including her mother Freda's famous stuffed cabbage as well as a vegeterian version. They will also offer black and white cookies, which originated in Jewish bakeries in New York City. They are large cakelike cookies with half vanilla and half chocolate frosting.  The menu also includes gluten-free rugelach and coffee cake not prepared in a gluten-free facility.

Orders can be placed online from Tuesday, September 3rd through Tuesday, October 15th. Pickup is Sunday, November 3rd from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. 

Tags: 
Temple Israel Sisterhood
Akron Temple Israel
Jewish communities

Related Content

Local Jewish Congregations Opening Doors To All For Shabbat

By Nov 2, 2018

Jewish congregations across the area and the country are inviting people to #ShowUpForShabbat. The effort is meant to show solidarity after the murder of 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue last weekend.

For Akron Jewish Community, Pittsburgh Attack Too Close to Home

By Anna Huntsman Oct 29, 2018
photo of Temple Israel chalk drawings
AKRON TEMPLE ISRAEL / FACEBOOK

The deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue over the weekend has left local Jewish communities searching for answers. An Akron rabbi said his congregation is still in shock but looking to take action.