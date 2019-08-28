DeWine Wants More Information Added to Criminal Databases to Combat Gun Violence

Gov. Mike DeWine wants to require that warrants and protection orders for certain violent crimes be entered into criminal background systems. These are legal actions that would disqualify someone from buying a gun. It’s DeWine's latest proposal to stop gun violence in the wake of the Dayton mass shooting.

Dewine is looking to create stronger background checks to prevent some with criminal records from being able to purchase firearms.

DeWine's plan would require final protective orders for domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking to be entered into the state and federal criminal background system within 48 hours.

He also wants warrants for about 25 different offenses added into the databases.

"There's no law in Ohio requiring the entry of warrants for violent crimes nor for protection orders into this system," DeWine said. "This makes absolutely no sense."

Gun shop owners say these requirements will result in more accurate background checks.

Eric Delbert, co-owner of LEPD Firearms, Range, and Training in Columbus spoke about the proposal.

"The last thing we want to do is sell a firearm to an individual who is prohibited from owning a firearm and see that individual go out there and cause harm to fellow citizens and to fellow law enforcement," Delbert said.

DeWine says the state will work with local agencies to create a simple, digital system to enter the required data, and that the state will pay the costs.