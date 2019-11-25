DeWine Wants Focus on His 'STRONG Ohio' Bill Despite 'Stand Your Ground' Hearings

By Andy Chow Nov 25, 2019
  • Mike DeWine
    Gov. Mike DeWine introduces his "STRONG Ohio" bill, which attempts to address gun violence.
    Statehouse News Bureau

Lawmakers are preparing to have more hearings on a bill that makes it easier to use lethal force as self-defense in a threatening situation. But Gov. Mike DeWine is calling on the legislature to prioritize another bill before "Stand Your Ground." 

DeWine has said he supports the "Stand Your Ground" bill, but he wants lawmakers to turn their attention to his so-called "STRONG Ohio" bill that creates a private sales background check and increases the ability to institutionalize someone deemed to be a threat to themselves.

"I think we should focus on our 'STRONG Ohio' legislation. We put a lot of work into that. The legislature has already started hearings on that," he said.

Supporters of "Stand Your Ground" say removing the "duty to retreat" will allow people to protect themselves in dangerous situations in public. Critics fear it can increase gun deaths.

"STRONG Ohio’s" sponsor, Republican Sen. Matt Dolan, has said he hopes “Stand Your Ground” won’t be folded into his bill. 

Tags: 
Stand Your Ground
STRONG Ohio
Gov. Mike DeWine
Sen. Matt Dolan

DeWine's STRONG Ohio Gun Bill Facing Criticism from Both Sides

By Jason Reynolds Oct 24, 2019
Photo of Mike DeWine
TY GREENLEES / DAYTON DAILY NEWS

Two weeks after Governor Mike DeWine unveiled his so-called STRONG Ohio gun control package, groups on both sides of the issue are ramping up the rhetoric.

The plan disappointed many who wanted universal background checks and a law allowing a judge to take guns from someone deemed a threat. DeWine called for both after the Oregon District mass shooting.

Now, both sides are lobbying lawmakers as they consider DeWine’s gun violence bill. 

Sponsor Matt Dolan Tells Democrats Gun Bill Does Something

By Nov 5, 2019
A photo of Matt Dolan
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Democratic state senators had lots of questions for the sponsor of Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposed gun violence bill at its first hearing. They wanted details about the private gun sales background check system it creates as well as the version of the red flag gun seizure law it includes.

Democrats fired various scenarios at sponsor Sen. Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls) and asked why the bill doesn’t include mandatory background checks or a stronger red flag law. Dolan told them the bill will reduce gun violence, and therefore does something – as activists have called for.

Northeast Ohio Legislator Sponsors Governor's Gun Reform Legislation

By Oct 20, 2019
A photo of Matt Dolan
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The gun violence bill that Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled two months after the Dayton mass shooting will soon have its first hearing in the Ohio Senate. The bill has been criticized by some gun rights advocates for going too far and some gun control activists for not going far enough. Its sponsor is defending the plan, which does not include mandatory background checks but does offer a version of a red flag gun seizure law.