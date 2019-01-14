DeWine Takes Oath of Office, Becomes Ohio's Governor

Mike DeWine is officially Ohio’s Governor. At midnight DeWine became the 64th person to take the oath of office.

DeWine takes oath of office

Surrounded by family and friends on his farm in Cedarville, Mike DeWine was sworn in as Governor of Ohio.

"And shall support protect and defend the constitution of the United States of America and the constitution of the state of Ohio so help me God," DeWine said.

The longtime Republican politician began his career in public service in 1977 as the Greene County prosecutor. From there DeWine became a state senator, a U.S. Congressman, Lt. Governor, U.S. Senator and most recently Ohio Attorney General.

DeWine signed six executive orders immediately after taking office, including an anti-discrimination policy that includes gender identity and pregnant women as protected classes.