DeWine Supports Longer Monitoring, Other Changes for High-Risk Inmates After Release

A review of how former inmates are monitored after being released from Ohio’s prisons has resulted in 11 recommendations on better policies for post-release control. That review was ordered after two 6-year-olds were killed in Dayton last year in a chase involving a police cruiser allegedly stolen by a man who’d been released from prison just 16 days before.

Dayton accident leads to call for parole changes.

“It is the commitment of this administration and of the department that this will become the Bible.”

That’s how Gov. Mike DeWine described the report suggesting changes at the Adult Parole Authority. The recommendations include reducing parole officers’ caseloads, partnering with the Department of Public Safety to respond to GPS-monitoring violations at night and on weekends, clearly identifying zones where offenders can and can’t go and longer monitoring periods for high risk offenders. But DeWine says the report is just a start.

“To continue this plan and to continue adding parole officers, frankly, we’re going to have to have more money.”

There are 34,000 people being supervised by fewer than 500 parole officers.