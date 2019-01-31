DeWine Starts to Seek Budget Wish Lists from State Agencies

  Mike DeWine delivers inauguration address at the Statehouse earlier this month.
Gov. Mike DeWine’s administration is preparing to roll out his first proposed budget, which will likely include several big agenda items. But DeWine says there won’t be too many surprises.

As his cabinet works to craft a budget plan, Gov. Mike DeWine has already set into motion several major initiatives, such as supporting early childhood programs and addressing the drug epidemic.

“We’re doing a few things at once, it’s coming along, we’re at the process now where we’re asking every agency and every department to give us their kind of their wish list, what do they want," DeWine said.  

The budget process typically dominates the legislative calendar at the Statehouse till it’s signed, which must happen by June 30.

Because he’s a newly sworn-in governor, DeWine has until March 15 to deliver his budget proposal.

