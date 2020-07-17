DeWine Sends Message About Masks To GOP Lawmakers; Suggests Schools Could Stay Shut

By 1 hour ago
  • Gov. Mike DeWine talked to journalists on "The Sound of Ideas" on WCPN/ideastream Friday morning from his home in Cedarville via Skype.
Originally published on July 17, 2020 1:12 pm

Gov. Mike DeWine says he was looking to send a strong message about masks to some of his fellow Republican lawmakers in his speech on Wednesday. And he's also hinting that schools should prepare to go back to online learning and not to the classroom.

DeWine talked about COVID-19 in a wide-ranging hour-long interview on "The Sound of Ideas" on WCPN/ideastream this morning.

DeWine said 60% of the state’s population lives in counties in red on the state’s alert map, which means they’re required to wear masks.

In his Wednesday evening speech he said that the pandemic is not a "hoax". He admitted that he was aiming at a few vocal Republican representatives who have complained and defied those mandates on social media.

“Well, I was talking to a couple of my friends in the legislature. Yeah, I was, a couple of them. I don’t think very many members of the legislature think it’s a hoax," DeWine said.

DeWine says he’s concerned that the positivity rate of tests is going up dramatically.

Case numbers are above where they were when schools were closed in March, and many school districts haven’t even unveiled their final plans to open next month. With that, and a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people still in place, DeWine was asked why the state doesn’t just order schools to stay closed.

“We may end up there. What we’ve told the schools all summer to do is to prepare for different alternatives," DeWine said. "We've known that even if school opens back up, there may be another surge that comes on in a month or two or three and that school's going to have to go remote."

DeWine notes that the American Academy of Pediatrics has said kids should be in school if they can open safely, and said he’s concerned about households without internet access. But he admitted he’s worried about the health of teachers and staff.

While schools are under local control, the state has issued some orders, including that school employees must wear masks, and has strongly recommended students over third grade wear them too.

