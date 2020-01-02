DeWine Pushes Back on White House Immigration Policy

Ohio’s governor is pushing back on the Trump administration over a key issue – accepting refugees.

Gov. Mike DeWine said in a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that Ohio has a long history of welcoming and assimilating refugees, and will continue to do that through a “well-developed support network, primarily lead by our faith-based communities”.

The letter is in response to a September executive order from President Trump, telling states they must publicly declare if they’ll consent to resettlement of refugees. More than 30 governors – Republicans and Democrats – have agreed to that. But it can be a challenge for GOP governors because the party includes immigration hardliners but also evangelical Christians who have embraced immigrants.