DeWine Orders Salons to Close, Businesses Must Check Employees' Temperatures

Gov. Mike DeWine is ordering all hair and nail salons, barbershops, spas and tattoo parlors throughout the state to close Wednesday afternoon until further notice.

More than 180 Bureau of Motor Vehicles locations will also close Wednesday. Five around the state will remain open to issue commercial driver's licenses.

DeWine is asking the Ohio General Assembly to pass legislation that will grant a grace period for people who can’t renew licenses. He's also asking law enforcement, including State Highway Patrol, to not issue tickets for someone who has an expired license.

As for libraries, he's leaving the decision up to the counties.

"This virus, as we have said we believe, is twice as contagious as the flu and 20 times as deadly. We have to take whatever action is necessary to preserve lives in the state of Ohio," DeWine said.

Another area of concern DeWine addressed is testing.

Testing for COVID-19 is limited. "It will in all likelihood remain limited," he said.

It will now be provided only for patients showing severe symptoms and for high-risk populations. DeWine said if you're worried about yourself or a loved one, you shouldn't fixate on testing.

He said if you're showing symptoms, the most effective measure is to stay home and self-quarantine for 14 days under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.

If symptoms worsen, call your doctor. If you're having trouble breathing, call the emergency room, tell them your symptoms and warn them you're coming.

He also asked employees who feel sick to stay home, which led to his next order: All businesses, including nonprofits, manufacturers and retailers, must check each employee's temperature before the individual enters the workplace every day. If the person's temperature is elevated, they should be sent home.

He's also encouraging employees to check their own temperature every day as a precaution.

DeWine wanted to make a message clear: it's up to every single Ohioan to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"Here is the truth: With or without a test, the virus is here. It lives among us. And we must be at war with it," DeWine said. "And we’re at war with a very, very dangerous and lethal enemy. This virus’s mission is to reproduce... and to go from person to person to person. It needs our help. It cannot do its damage without us. We become the enablers."

Dr. Amy Acton, the director of the Ohio Department of Health, said Ohioans need to be following precautionary measures, including maintaining 6-feet distance from others, not congregating and washing hands thoroughly and frequently for 20 seconds.

She confirmed 88 COVID-19 cases in the state within 19 counties. The youngest case is 2 years old.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted gave an update on unemployment requests. 78,000 requests have been filed. It was 6,500 two weeks ago. He also asked small businesses who need financial relief to go to sba.gov/disaster.

"This is a state of emergency. We will get to the other side of this. We will stick with you every step of the way and give you guidance," Acton said.

Many changes have been made in the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Here's what has happened over the last few weeks: