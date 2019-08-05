DeWine, Ohio Lawmakers Speak Out After Dayton Shooting

By Aug 5, 2019
  • photo of Gov. Mike DeWine
    Gov. Mike DeWine talks about potential policy changes after the mass shooting in Dayton.
Government leaders from around the state extended their condolences to the families and friends who lost loved ones during the mass shooting in Dayton. Some top leaders called for legislation to prevent such an attack in the future.

Gov. Mike DeWine described the mass shooting in Dayton’s historic Oregon District as a nightmare.

As far as supporting new gun regulations, such as expanding background checks, DeWine says “everything’s on the table” as long as it’s constitutional, can pass the General Assembly, and it’s effective .

“It has to move the ball. In other words, improve the situation. You can do all three things that it sounds like something that we certainly should be doing.”

Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Dayton-area State Senator Peggy Lehner (R-Kettering) were both vocal on the need to start working on bills now.

Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) said in a statement, “These senseless acts of violence must stop.”

