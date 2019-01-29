DeWine Meets With Community Leaders on Fighting Opioid Abuse

  • photo of Governor Mike DeWine and advocates fighting opioid abuse
    Left to Right – Gov. Mike DeWine, Lori Criss, Director of the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services and Alisha Nelson, Director of RecoveryOhio
    KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Gov. Mike DeWine and leaders of his program to fight opioid abuse in Ohio are meeting with local advocates to share ideas.

Leaders from opioid prevention, education and recovery groups throughout the state are telling DeWine they want the state to allow local providers to invest in programs that work for their communities.

“It’s a balance of culturally sensitive, locally driven, applicable to the community but at the same time, try to have something that is evidence based," DeWine said.  

Providers say that last part is important because some of the things that are most effective in the fight right now – like peer-based support and sober housing – lack funds to make them available to many who could benefit. DeWine wants to use ideas from these meetings to develop a comprehensive prevention and treatment plan that could be funded in the upcoming two-year state budget.

