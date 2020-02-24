DeWine to Meet with Legislative Leaders on EdChoice School Voucher Fix

By 1 hour ago
  • photo of mike dewine
    Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is flanked by House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) and Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina).
    ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio's Gov. Mike DeWine is calling for a meeting with the state's top leaders in the Senate and House to come up with a resolution on school vouchers. For weeks, the future of the EdChoice program has been the topic of hot debate. Now, with a deadline approaching, DeWine wants to strike a compromise with one top priority. 

The EdChoice scholarship system grants student vouchers based on school academic performance. The list of schools deemed to be failing is about to more than double from about 500 to 1,200.

When it comes to changing the system, the Senate and House are locked in a stalemate. DeWine says children have to be the main focus.

"There's nothing more important than education. And there's nothing more important than making sure that every child can live up to his or her God-given potential," Dewine said.

The House wants to move to vouchers based on a student's family income. Whereas the Senate wants to keep EdChoice and change the methodology, bringing the school eligibility list to about 400.

The application for EdChoice vouchers is due to open April 1.

Tags: 
Mike DeWine
EdChoice
Ohio EdChoice program
Larry Householder
Larry Obhof

Related Content

Lawmakers Try for a New Plan for EdChoice School Voucher Program

By Feb 13, 2020
House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes

Democratic lawmakers are pushing for legislation that phases out EdChoice private school vouchers, which are based on public school performance. Legislators say the bipartisan House bill puts the focus back on making sure the public school system is fair and efficient.

State Legislators Hear Differing Views on School Voucher Fix

By Feb 17, 2020
photo of classroom desks
SHUTTERSTOCK / SHUTTERSTOCK

A rare President's Day committee hearing went on for hours at the Ohio Statehouse as lawmakers heard testimony on proposed changes to the EdChoice private school voucher program. Most of the witnesses were firmly in one of two camps – public schools or parochial schools.

Senate Approves Delaying Voucher Applications to April 1

By Feb 1, 2020
photo of the senate floor
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

As the clock ticked down to a midnight deadline for lawmakers to make a change to a school voucher program, the Ohio Senate approved a House measure to delay the issue.

  

Despite clear frustration from Republicans and Democrats that the House did not move on a bill that would have made changes to the EdChoice voucher program, the Senate decided to approve the House-passed measure to extend the issue instead.

 

The list of schools designated as low-performing was set to double in size, to more than 1,200.

 