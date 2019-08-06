DeWine Lays Out Proposals to Combat Gun Violence

    Gov. Mike DeWine put forth 17 proposals to address gun violence.
In response to the mass shooting in Dayton, Gov. Mike DeWine is calling on the Republican-controlled Legislature to pass a slate of gun regulations. His plan includes a version of the so-called "Red Flag Law" and expanded background checks.

DeWine says his 17-point plan is a comprehensive way to reduce gun violence.

Critics say more should've been done sooner.

But DeWine says his office has been working on these initiatives and that it was important to get it right.

"What I owe the people of Ohio is results, I don't owe them rhetoric," DeWine said. "Rhetoric is fine. Sometimes there's an occasion for it. But what they want and from what I've heard year after year from the people of Ohio is fix the problems, help us make things better."

DeWine's plan would create stronger penalties on crimes involving guns and increase access to mental health treatment.

Top Republicans in the House and Senate say they don't want to comment on DeWine's plan until they take a closer look at the details.

Dayton Community Mourns After Sunday Mass Shooting

By Aug 5, 2019

The jumble of shoes abandoned by people fleeing for their lives early Sunday morning has been removed from the parking lot of Ned Pepper’s bar. Near the front door, flowers and candles are piling up. Heart-shaped wreaths honoring the victims stand a few feet away.

The Dayton community is in mourning after 9 people were killed and over 30 injured in Sunday’s mass shooting.

Fifth street is typically empty on Mondays because most businesses are closed. But today,  reporters from all over the country pace on the sidewalks. TV news trucks hum on both sides of the street.

Local, Federal Authorities Continue Investigation Into Dayton Mass Shooting

By Aug 5, 2019

Authorities are continuing to investigate this weekend’s mass shooting on East Fifth Street in Dayton's Oregon District. Police have identified the killer as 24-year-old Connor Betts from Bellbrook.

The shooting left nine people dead, including the gunman’s own sister. More than two dozen other people were wounded. One remained in critical condition Sunday night.

Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl told reporters the killer wore body armor and a face mask when he opened fire using an AR-15-like assault rifle.