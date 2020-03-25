DeWine Giving More Thought To Eviction Issues

By 26 minutes ago
Originally published on March 25, 2020 6:12 pm

The state's Stay At Home order has forced many people to lose their jobs or their source of income which means money can be tight when it comes time to pay rent. Gov. Mike DeWine is hinting at a possible announcement when it comes to evictions and foreclosures.

DeWine says he has given more thought to a possible moratorium on evictions and says there might be an announcement soon on that topic.

He commends banks and landlords who have eased up on their own and says Ohioans are "all in this together."

"The fact that someone cannot pay now does not reflect upon, should not reflect upon their credit, their character or anything else. It should reflect on the situation that we are all in," says DeWine.

However, the governor does point out there are other reasons why eviction is needed that're not rent related, for example domestic violence cases.

Local courts have been asked to stop eviction and foreclosure proceedings but that's not an order.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags: 
coronavirus
evictions
Foreclosures

Related Content

Cleveland Housing Court Pauses Evictions During Coronavirus Pandemic

By editor Mar 23, 2020

Cleveland Housing Court is postponing evictions and other matters as judges across Northeast Ohio scale back the number of hearings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Judge W. Moná Scott signed an order last week pausing all civil housing cases for the next 30 days, except for emergencies. The clerk won’t be accepting new filings until April 20 and court-supervised move-outs are suspended until then, as well.

Scott also rescheduled hearings in criminal cases for 30 days from their previously assigned date.  

Eviction Hearings, Civil and Criminal Trials in Akron Municipal Court Postponed

By Mar 15, 2020
photo of judge gavel
ESB PROFESSIONAL / SHUTTERSTOCK

Concern about the spread of COVID-19 has led Akron Municipal Court to suspend a number of its operations effective Monday, March 16. Cases scheduled in the month of March are being continued. 

That includes: 

Tax Deadline Extended To July 15 Over Coronavirus Pandemic

By Mar 20, 2020

Updated at 12:15 p.m. ET

U.S. taxpayers will have a three-month extension to file their taxes because of the coronavirus pandemic, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Friday.

He said that at the president's direction, "we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15."

"All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties," Mnuchin added.

At the same time, he encouraged people who are set to receive refunds to file earlier so that they can get their money more quickly.