DeWine Gives More Than $2 Million to Local Drug Task Forces

Governor Mike DeWine is directing more than $2 million of grant funding into local drug task forces.

The funds will be distributed to 27 existing drug task forces to help disrupt the drug trade in Ohio.

DeWine hopes the funds will help law enforcement agencies identify traffickers, interrupt the flow of drugs from Mexico, and prevent the sale of illegal drugs to those struggling with substance use disorder.

Hamilton County was awarded the largest amount, with three agencies receiving nearly $230,000 total. It has one of the highest overdose death rates in the state.

Ohio's other most populous counties-- Franklin, Cuyahoga, and Summit--will also receive funding.

The money is part of DeWine's broader Recovery Ohio effort, which aims to increase substance use awareness and promote recovery.