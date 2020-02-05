DeWine Committed to Getting Gun Proposal Passed

    Gov. Mike DeWine says his legislation will reduce gun violence.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says he wants state lawmakers to pass his plan on gun violence by the end of this year. He thinks lawmakers need to take a good look at his proposal. 

DeWine says it’s been about eight years since he shot a gun, but he says he supports the second amendment. He says his proposal offers common sense solutions to gun violence that include requiring law enforcement agencies to keep their databases up to date, putting more guardrails on gun sales and registration and providing for a cooling off period for people thought to be dangerous. 

“I would ask the members of the legislature to look at this, read the bill and look at what it actually does. What you will find is it is very consistent with the second amendment," DeWine said. 

Ohio lawmakers have been cool on DeWine’s plan though it does have support from many community lawmakers, police agencies and mental health advocates. 

“This bill will save lives. This bill will save lives and we need to get it passed in the General Assembly this year,” DeWine said 

Mike DeWine
gun bill

DeWine Gives More Than $2 Million to Local Drug Task Forces

By Feb 3, 2020
Governor Mike DeWine is directing more than $2 million of grant funding into local drug task forces.

The funds will be distributed to 27 existing drug task forces to help disrupt the drug trade in Ohio.

DeWine hopes the funds will help law enforcement agencies identify traffickers, interrupt the flow of drugs from Mexico, and prevent the sale of illegal drugs to those struggling with substance use disorder.

Hamilton County was awarded the largest amount, with three agencies receiving nearly $230,000 total. It has one of the highest overdose death rates in the state.

Sponsor Matt Dolan Tells Democrats Gun Bill Does Something

By Nov 5, 2019
Democratic state senators had lots of questions for the sponsor of Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposed gun violence bill at its first hearing. They wanted details about the private gun sales background check system it creates as well as the version of the red flag gun seizure law it includes.

Democrats fired various scenarios at sponsor Sen. Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls) and asked why the bill doesn’t include mandatory background checks or a stronger red flag law. Dolan told them the bill will reduce gun violence, and therefore does something – as activists have called for.