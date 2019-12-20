DeWine Announces Distracted Driving Holiday Crackdown

Ohio will be stepping up enforcement efforts on the state’s roads this holiday season. Officers will be looking for distracted drivers.

Changing the culture

Last year, there were 13,713 crashes in Ohio that involved a driver being distracted by their phones or other devices. Gov. Mike DeWine says over the last five years, between Christmas and New Year’s Day, there have been 1,171 crashes involving distracted drivers.

“Distracted driving must be as culturally unacceptable as drunk driving.”

Ohio law bans drivers under 18 from using cell phones but it’s not a primary offense for adult drivers. DeWine says he wants to change that.

Primary offense

“Look this needs to be changed. It needs to be a primary offense. We will be presenting something to the legislature shortly.”