Developer Says Lake Erie Wind Farm Approval Contains 'Economically Unrealistic' Caveat

By 1 hour ago
  • Leedco wind farm
    The proposed Icebreaker wind farm project has received approval from the Ohio Power Siting Board but with a major caveat about when the turbines can operate.
    WKSU

The proposed Icebreaker wind farm project in Lake Erie has received approval from the Ohio Power Siting Board -- but with a potentially fatal caveat about when the turbines can operate.

Birders opposed the wind farm because the six turbines could be deadly for birds and bats. But the developer, Lake Erie Energy Development Corporation, says it agreed to install radar equipment that can detect collisions.

Still, the approval limits operation to daylight hours from March till November to ensure the animals’ safety. LEEDCo President Dave Karpinski says the provision makes the project economically unrealistic.

“Imagine you’re going to the bank to get a mortgage and you say, ‘here’s my salary. Oh by the way – I may or may not get a third of that. I don’t really know what the rules are going to be.’ It’s really challenging. So that’s the situation that we’re in," he said.

“What they’ve done to this project flies in the face of a huge burgeoning industry in offshore wind in the U.S. that’s exploding on the east coast. And these states are going to reap the benefits of clean energy for the region [and] jobs. And the state of Ohio is saying, somehow, ‘We think these six turbines are such a threat that we are willing to turn away from this great opportunity.’”

Karpinski says that LEEDCo will be discussing what to do next in the coming weeks. The power siting board said it could decide in the future to eliminate the overnight requirement after further study of the detection systems.

Tags: 
LEEDCo
Lake Erie wind farm
wind energy

Related Content

Birding Organizations File Lawsuit To Stop Proposed Lake Erie Wind Farm

By Taylor Haggerty Dec 16, 2019

A proposed wind energy project off the coast of Lake Erie is facing a lawsuit from two birding organizations. The groups allege not enough research has been done to determine the project’s environmental impact.

The suit, filed by Black Swamp Bird Observatory (BSBO) in Ohio and the American Bird Conservancy (ABC) based in Washington, D.C., against the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and Army Corps of Engineers, argues the DOE “shirked its obligations under the National Environmental Policy Act,” along with the Clean Water Act and other environmental regulations.

Lake Erie Wind Farm Gets Final Federal Permit, Awaits State Approval

By Anna Huntsman Mar 25, 2019
Leedco wind farm
WKSU

A plan to put six wind turbines in Lake Erie is one step closer to getting the green light. 

The Army Corps has approved construction of the Icebreaker Wind renewable energy project, the last federal permit needed.

Lake Erie Wind Farm Clears One Hurdle; More Remain

By Nick Castele Jul 6, 2018
Lake Erie
ELIZABETH MILLER / WCPN

Editor's Note:  The original healine incorrectly indicated the project had secured approval of the Ohio Power Siting Board itself.

A long-running project to build a wind farm in Lake Erie has won approval from the staff of a state board overseeing electric facilities.