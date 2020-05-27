Destination Cleveland Launches 'Undefeated' Initiative to Support Hospitality Industry

By 1 hour ago
  • photo of Clean Committed Undefeated poster
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    'Undefeated' will launch next week, asking businesses to commit to best practices for employee and customer safety. Later this summer, Destination Cleveland will push #MyWordMyCLE on social media, asking the public how they will help the city reopen.
    DESTINATION CLEVELAND
  • photo of Downtown Cleveland
    View Slideshow 2 of 2
    'Undefeated' will launch next week, asking businesses to commit to best practices for employee and customer safety. Later this summer, Destination Cleveland will push #MyWordMyCLE on social media, asking the public how they will help the city reopen.
    KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU

Starting next week, Destination Cleveland will unveil a marketing campaign designed to re-open the city's restaurants, hotels, and tourist attractions.

The "Undefeated" initiative will ask hospitality businesses to make a "Clean Commitment" to best practices for customer and employee safety. Destination Cleveland President David Gilbert said they will be calling on residents to engage on social media and talk about getting the city back to normal amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We believe undefeated optimism defines Clevelanders, and it’s how we show up in life – in good times and in bad," he said. "Our undefeated and bold spirit reflects our community’s resilience and our determination not just to get back up, but to get back up and move forward. It’s such a hallmark of who we are as a community.”

Gilbert added that the program will run throughout the summer so long as public health officials continue allowing the state to re-open.

Cuyahoga County promised $700,000 in federal Coronavirus funds toward the effort.

Residents will also be asked later this summer to use #MyWordMyCLE on social media to share how they will help move Cleveland forward through volunteering, helping others find job opportunities, focusing on health and wellness, and eating or shopping local.

The Destination Cleveland 'Undefeated' initiative has several social media components to engage the public in re-opening the city's hospitality industry.
Credit DESTINATION CLEVELAND

Tags: 
coronavirus
Destination Cleveland
Undefeated
#MyWordMyCLE
tourism
David Gilbert

Related Content

Morning Headlines: Akron's Soap Box Derby Canceled; Ohio to Test Nursing Home Staff for COVID-19

By & 13 hours ago
Rubber Bowl beside Derby Downs
TIM RUDELL / WKSU

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, May 27:

Northeast Ohio's Community Health Centers Ramping Up COVID-19 Testing

By Taylor Haggerty 23 hours ago

Northeast Ohio’s community health centers are preparing to ramp up coronavirus testing efforts, with a focus on minority and high-risk populations.

How Drones Are Being Used To Stop The Spread Of COVID-19

By 23 hours ago

Sanitizing large public spaces in the age of the coronavirus is coming down to drones. It may be a way to get fans in the stands sooner. It also could be an effective way to transport a vaccine to the masses once one becomes available. These and other applications have researchers scrambling to find pandemic-era drone applications.