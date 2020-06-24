Democrats Say Lawmakers Should Skip Summer Break To Address Some Key Issues

By 8 hours ago
  • Democrats talk about issues on Zoom
    Democrats talk about issues on Zoom
    Jo Ingles
Originally published on June 24, 2020 2:19 pm

Democrats in the Ohio House say lawmakers need to deal with some important business this summer instead of taking time off. 

The coronavirus pandemic. Racism. Projected budget shortfalls. Preparing for the November election. Those are things House Minority Leader Emilia Strong Sykes (D-Akron) says need to be addressed now.

“These crises facing everyday Ohioans are real. They are not taking a recess and neither should we," Strong Sykes says.

Democrats say they’ll hold town halls throughout the state this summer to discuss these issues. The House isn’t set to return for session till September, and doesn’t plan to have committee hearings for at least the next few weeks.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags: 
Ohio House of Represenatives
Emilia Sykes

Related Content

Democrats Call For Recommendations On Community Policing To Be Implemented

By Jun 2, 2020

The leader of minority Democrats in the Ohio House says it’s time to take recommendations and reports on community policing off the shelf and put them in action. 

Threats Against Two Democratic Lawmakers Bring Support, Investigation

By May 27, 2020

An investigation is ongoing into threats targeting two sitting Democratic state lawmakers, a well-known senator from Akron who’s served in both chambers and his daughter, who leads the minority in the Ohio House. And some state leaders are speaking out.

With Racial Health Disparity, Sykes Says 'Root Of The Problem' Must Be Addressed

By May 26, 2020

House Minority Caucus Leader Emilia Sykes (D-Akron) is criticizing the state's plan to address racial health disparities during the coronavirus pandemic saying the strategy Gov. Mike DeWine is taking is good but not enough, calling it "too little, too late."