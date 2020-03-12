Democratic Candidates for Summit County Sheriff Meet Up in Only Debate Before the Primary

Tuesday night, the four democratic candidates for Summit County sheriff met for the one and only debate of their campaign. The event, sponsored by the Akron Press Club took place at the Akron Summit County Public library and was moderated by WKSU’s M.L. Schultze.

Summit County Democratic Sheriff candidates' debate

The four Democratic candidates are all current or retired sheriff’s deputies:

Kandy Fatheree, a captain who started her career with community policing and criminal investigations in Lakemore.

Patrick Hunt, a sergeant who retired in 2018 as a supervisor in the narcotics division after assignments in corrections, patrol and the detective bureau.

John Peake, a Navy veteran who retired shortly after becoming a captain following three decades in corrections, the patrol division, the honor guard unit and detective bureau.

Dale Soltis, who ran day-to-day operations at the Summit County Jail before retiring in 2017 to become the Stark County jail commander.

The winner will face Republican Shane Barker in the fall election. Barker was a captain who worked in corrections, patrol and other divisions before retiring in 2018 as field supervisor for the Summit County Drug Unit.