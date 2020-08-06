Defendants Plead 'Not Guilty' To Racketeering Charges In Corruption Investigation

By 32 minutes ago
  • Matt Borges, FirstEnergy lobbyist and former chair of the Ohio Republican Party, walks out of federal court after an initial appearance on July 21.
    Matt Borges, FirstEnergy lobbyist and former chair of the Ohio Republican Party, walks out of federal court after an initial appearance on July 21.
    Andy Chow
Originally published on August 6, 2020 4:20 pm

Four major players in Ohio's capital have pleaded not guilty to federal racketeering charges. They're accused of being part of a bribery scheme that pushed for the passage and defense of the nuclear power plant bailout.

Former House Speaker and current Rep. Larry Householder (R-Glenford) was granted a delay in his federal court arraignment to find a new lawyer. But former Ohio GOP chair Matt Borges, lobbyists Neil Clark and Juan Cespedes, and Householder adviser Jeff Longstreth all pleaded "not guilty."

They're accused of playing a role in an alleged scheme that funneled money from a utility company believed to be FirstEnergy and its subsidiary to benefit Householder politically and personally.  

The end goal, according to the investigation, was to pass last year’s nuclear power plant bailout, HB6, which included other legislative priorities for the utility company. 

Householder's arraignment will be held in two weeks. 

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags: 
Larry Householder
nuclear bailout
FirstEnergy

Related Content

House Republicans Decide On Thursday Vote To Oust Householder As Speaker

By Jul 29, 2020

Republicans in the Ohio House will remove their leader in a floor vote on Thursday, after deciding to do so in a secret ballot Tuesday. But it’s unlikely that they’ll vote to expel Larry Householder, who’s facing a federal racketeering charge related to the nuclear bailout he pushed last year.

HB6 Repeal Would Address Only Part of Ohio Lawmakers' Recent Actions to Slow Renewables

By Kathiann M. Kowalski/Eye on Ohio Jul 24, 2020
a photo of the Ohio Statehouse
EYE ON OHIO

Both Republican and Democratic Ohio lawmakers are pushing to repeal the state’s nuclear bailout bill after this week’s release of a federal criminal complaint against House Speaker Larry Householder and others. Clean energy advocates say that would be a start, but more is needed to address eight years of lawmakers’ actions to slow the growth of renewables in the state.