Deadline for Transportation Budget Passes Without a New Spending Plan

By Apr 1, 2019
  • photo of Mike DeWine with Larry Obhof and Larry Householder
    Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina, left) stands alongside Gov. Mike DeWine during DeWine's first State of the State speech in March. House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) is on DeWine's right.
    STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The deadline for a new state transportation budget with a gas tax hike came and went at midnight – without a new spending plan being signed. Lawmakers are coming back this week hoping to work it out.

Senate President Larry Obhof says the most significant disagreement continues to be the increase in taxes on gasoline and diesel – the House and Gov. Mike DeWine have agreed on 11 cents for gasoline and 20 cents on diesel, but the Senate wants 8.5 cents for gas and 13 cents for diesel. Obhof said talks are continuing past the Sunday midnight deadline, since the current budget’s funding will continue.

“We actually had an interim budget prepared if we needed to do one, but we believe that everything will continue running and that things are going to be fine.”

The transportation budget doesn’t take effect till July 1. Both sides have agreed on public transit funding at $70 million a year but are still on a front license plate requirement and fees on electric and hybrid vehicles.

Negotiations Continue on Gas Tax Hike

By Jo Ingles Mar 28, 2019
a photo of gas pumps
DAN KONIK / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio lawmakers continue to work behind closed doors on hammering out an agreement over how much to increase Ohio’s gas tax. 

Gov. Mike DeWine wants an 18-cent increase on a gallon of gas. The Ohio House has approved an increase just under 11 cents. The Ohio Senate has proposed a six-cent increase. And Senate spokesman John Fortney said taxpayers have their own ideas.

“Certainly, a lot of calls, the majority of calls that have come into the senate offices, have been overwhelmingly against a major increase in the gas tax.”

Change In Tax Credit Is Tied to the Proposed Gas Tax Increase

By Karen Kasler Mar 27, 2019
a photo of gas pumps
ROSCHETZKY PHOTOGRAPHY / SHUTTERSTOCK

As lawmakers are working out differences in their transportation budgets, there’s one thing in the Senate’s version that doesn’t seem to have anything to do with transportation – a change in a tax credit designed for low-income people. It's being tied to the increase in the gas tax.

Senate Leader Optimistic About Transporation Budget Negotiations

By Mar 25, 2019
a photo of Larry Obhof
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

State lawmakers are entering a final week of negotiations on the transportation budget.

And the Republican Senate president is saying the competing proposals are closer than they appear, despite big differences on how much the gas tax will increase.

Senate Republicans May Further Reduce Gas Tax Increase

By Mar 18, 2019
photo of gas pump
DAN KONIK / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Ohio Senate is preparing to roll out its revised version of the transportation budget, which right now includes a gas tax hike of just under 11 cents. Republican leaders have hinted at some possible changes that could lead to debate among the Senate, House, and governor’s office. 

Gov. Mike DeWine said an 18-cent gas tax increase will help Ohio keep up with major infrastructure costs. The House brought it down to a 10.7-cent increase over a two-year span.