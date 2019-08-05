Deadline Approaching for Participating in Akron Cultural Survey

By Aug 5, 2019
  • photo of Akron Art Museum garden
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Northeast Ohio residents have until midnight tonight to weigh in on how they would improve the arts in Akron.

ArtsNow launched the Akron Cultural Plan survey in June as the first step in gathering information from people who live, work and play in Akron.

Nicole Mullet is the executive director of the non-profit. She says often people will tell her they aren’t involved in the arts, but then find out they’re affected by it in ways they hadn’t realized – such as school art programs or church choirs.

“It’s been this wonderful conversation about how the arts and how culture really does permeate all aspects of our life. And I think that that’s when communities are at their healthiest and most vibrant, that’s the case.”

Mullet says the Cultural Plan is intended serve as a strategic plan for arts and culture in Akron. She says they’ll go over what they learn from the survey at a public discussion at the Akron Art Museum on August 22.

Tags: 
ArtsNow
Akron
Akron News
Nicole Mullet
Akron Cultural Plan
trending

Related Content

Akron Civic Theatre Holds 90th Anniversary Celebration

By Anna Huntsman Apr 12, 2019
photo of Akron Civic Theatre
Andrew Meyer / WKSU

The Akron Civic Theatre is celebrating its 90th anniversary this weekend.

The theater will hold a free event Saturday that includes food and entertainment.

There will be stilt-walkers, a magician and a showing of the movie "Singin’ in the Rain."

Associate Director of Programming Valerie Renner said the theater’s actual anniversary is on the 21st, but they wanted to celebrate a little early.

Akron's Battered Women's Shelter Project Raises Awareness of Date Rape Drugs

By Jul 31, 2019
Akron's Hope & Healing Battered Women's Shelter
JENNIFER CONN / WKSU

Workers from Akron’s Hope & Healing Battered Women’s Shelter are visiting Summit County bars in the area’s first Bar Outreach Project to educate people about date rape drugs.

Odorless, colorless and tasteless drugs are sometimes put in alcoholic drinks and are undetectable 36 hours after they have been ingested, the shelter reports.

During the project, the shelter will educate bar employees on ways to protect patrons and detect if their customers have been exposed.

Akron Eyes $35 Million 'Smart' Water Meter System

By Jul 30, 2019
Akron Water Department workers give a presentation
JENNIFER CONN / WKSU

The Akron Water Department is looking to install “smart” water meters across the city, enabling residents and businesses to monitor their water usage in real-time, potentially saving money.

The city said the 85,000 meters the water department installed about 15 years ago are starting to fail, costing about $200,000 a year in maintenance.