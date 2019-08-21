Dayton Abortion Clinic Still Open Despite Court Decision

The Ohio Supreme Court has refused to take up an appeal from Dayton’s only abortion clinic that would pave the way for it to keep operating.

The Women’s Medical Center doesn’t have a transfer agreement with a local hospital as required by state law. But despite the decision, the clinic will remain open for now.

A Dayton Abortion Clinic will remain open.

Ohio Right to Life President Mike Gonidakis said the state’s high court got it right when it allowed a lower court ruling against the center to stand.

"Today is a day of reckoning for them, and it’s just a matter of time before they are going to have to close their doors."

But Jennifer Branch, an attorney for the center, said it’s not closing. "The clinic is still open and will remain open. We still have further appeals pending."

Branch said federal courts in similar states have allowed clinics to remain open. She says shutting down Dayton’s only abortion clinic would violate the terms of the landmark Supreme Court case that legalized abortion.