Daytime Assault on Kent Campus Leads to Arrest

  • The track where an assault took place in the late hours of the morning. Kent State University, Kent, Ohio. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
    The track on the Kent State campus where an assault took place Tuesday morning.
    CARTER ADAMS / WKSU

Kent State Police took a person of interest into custody Tuesday afternoon in connection with the assault of a Kent State University student earlier in the day.

According to a university safety advisory a female student was walking on a track on the east side of campus around 10 a.m. when a man attacked her, pulling down her lower garments and causing her to fall. The student suffered minor injuries.

Authorities describe the assailant as a white man, about six feet tall with short hair and facial scruff wearing a grey sweatshirt, dark shorts and dark tennis shoes. He fled on foot.

Police apprehended a person after a brief chase near Summit Street and Loop Road.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. We will have updates as they become available.  

