Daytime Assault on Kent Campus Leads to Arrest

Kent State Police took a person of interest into custody Tuesday afternoon in connection with the assault of a Kent State University student earlier in the day.

According to a university safety advisory a female student was walking on a track on the east side of campus around 10 a.m. when a man attacked her, pulling down her lower garments and causing her to fall. The student suffered minor injuries.

Authorities describe the assailant as a white man, about six feet tall with short hair and facial scruff wearing a grey sweatshirt, dark shorts and dark tennis shoes. He fled on foot.

Police apprehended a person after a brief chase near Summit Street and Loop Road.

