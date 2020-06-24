Dance Studios Sue State Over Coronavirus Closures And Mandates

Nine dance studios are suing the state of Ohio over mandated shutdowns and limitations imposed on their businesses.



Attorney Robert Gargasz says Gov. Mike DeWine used what he calls a “sledge hammer” on the economy by relying on flawed projections from former Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton to shut down the studios.

“Amy Acton and the Governor, acting as a state actor, decided to crush these people. And these people need to have some justice," Gargasz says.

The other attorney on the lawsuit, Gerald Phillips, says the shutdowns were unconstitutional. The lawsuit, which also suggests DeWine and Acton be removed from office, asks for a jury to award financial damages to the dance studios.

