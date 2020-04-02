CWRU Researchers Create Real-Time Tool To Map COVID-19 Risk

By Anna Huntsman 44 minutes ago
Originally published on April 2, 2020 6:08 pm

Two local researchers have developed a web tool that aims to show real-time COVID-19 risk at different locations.

Case Western Reserve University faculty members Fanny Ye and Ken Loparo have created an online mapping tool called Alpha-Satellite that attempts to show the risk of community spread of the coronavirus in any given area.

“We hope through this AI-driven system, we can help to allocate and provide the signs of how to prevent and also slow down the spread of the virus,” said Ye.

Alongside Loparo and their research team, Ye compiled data over the past month and created a complex algorithm to determine and map COVID-19 risk at locations across the country.

Ye said the goal is to help users who may be going to a grocery store or other essential business decide which location to visit based on the relative risk of getting the virus there.

Factors that go into that relative risk number and ranking include the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the area, how congested the location is based on Google Maps estimations, and U.S. Census Bureau Demographic Data.

The higher the number, the greater the relative risk of getting COVID-19.

“There are a lot of technological challenges to overcome,” she said, "especially (with the) situation changing so fast.”

Another factor that goes into the algorithm is public perception of COVID-19 and social distancing rules. Ye and Loparo evaluated social media posts on the discussion board site reddit to determine how well people in certain areas may have been abiding by social distancing.

“If their perception of the risk of the people in that area is low, there’s a greater chance that they’re out and about,” Loparo said. “So that all sort of seems to indicate that that’s a little bit more of a risky place to go than somewhere else might be.”

Loparo added that while this data can be helpful, it should not be the end-all be-all.

“This data exists, but it’s very hard to wrangle with and get it into a place where it’s interpretable and useful, and that’s really what the site is providing, but you need to take it in the context of everything else and adjust your strategies based on the relative risk and all the other data and information you have,” he said.

Ye and Loparo released the site April 1 and are now looking for feedback from public health experts and the general public to improve the data.

 

Copyright 2020 90.3 WCPN ideastream. To see more, visit 90.3 WCPN ideastream.

Tags: 
coronavirus
COVID-19
Case Western Reserve University
Fanny Ye
Ken Loparo
Alpha-Satellite
risk assessment tools

Related Content

State Extends Stay-At-Home Order; State Parks Remain Open

By 4 hours ago
a screen shot of Amy Acton
THE OHIO CHANNEL

Ohio will be extending its stay-at-home order to May 1. The new order will go into effect Monday night when the old order expires. 

"We're not going to be able to go back normal," Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday. 

The new projected peak for a surge in COVID-19 cases is between April 15 and May 15. Ohio has more than 2,900 cases as of Thursday, and 81 deaths have been confirmed — 16 more than Wednesday. 

Akron and Cities Across Ohio are Quiet as the Country Waits for the Coronavirus Peak

By Mar 27, 2020
JENNIFER CONN / WKSU

For the first time in history, people across the country have been directed to stay home.

Schools and daycares have closed. Bars and resturants are shuttered.

Elder care facilities are in lockdown. Businesses have closed their doors to all but the most essential workers.

Groups cannot gather outside homes, and everyone is expected to stay six feet apart.

Study Calculates Just How Much Age, Medical Conditions Raise Odds Of Severe COVID-19

By Mar 22, 2020

People age 50 and older are around 2-and-a-half times more likely to progress to a severe case of COVID-19. That's according to a new study that quantifies the risk factors that increase the odds that people infected with the coronavirus will develop a severe case of the disease.