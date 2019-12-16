CVNP Provides One More Chance to Weigh in on E-Bikes

  E-bikes CVNP Cuyahoga Valley National Park
    Officials at Cuyahoga Valley National Park are collecting more public comment on e-bikes through January 6.
    MARK AREHART / WKSU

Officials at Cuyahoga Valley National Park are seeking additional input on e-bikes – after holding a previous period earlier this year.

A federal mandate from the U.S. Department of the Interior in August called for the CVNP – and other national parks – to develop a policy on e-bikes within 30 days. And that only allowed a week for public comment. The park issued a temporary decision in October allowing only e-bikes with a top speed of 20 mph. And the posted speed limit for all bikes will be 15 mph.

At the time, Community Engagement Supervisor Pam Barnes says they had planned to gather more specific comments in the future before making more permanent rules.

“Are there any trails that we should consider limiting or prohibiting before we finalize this policy? And there is a question also about, ‘Do you support a speed limit on the Towpath’?

“When you got out there on the Towpath Trail, you might be sharing it with another bicycle user or maybe a walker. Or someone’s pushing a stroller or using a wheelchair or walking their pet. And we would just like everyone to just realize that that’s a very well-loved, well-used, and shared trail, and we want it to be safe for everyone.”

Currently, Class 1 and Class 2 e-bikes are allowed in the park, since they have a top speed of 20-miles-per-hour. Class 3 e-bikes – which can go up to 28 miles-per-hour – are prohibited.

The current public comment period is open through January 6 and available here. Barnes adds that comments left on the CVNP's Facebook page will not technically be part of the public input survey; comments should only be left here.

