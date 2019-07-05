Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Brings Back Historic Train For 'Steam in the Valley'

  • photo of train
    Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad's "Steam in the Valley" event takes guests back to the 1940s era.
A popular historic train is coming back to the Cuyahoga Valley. For the sixth year in a row, Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad will offer excursions on the Nickel Plate steam locomotive. CVSR vice president of development, Bobby Dinkins, said the 1940s-themed train fits with the mission of historic preservation.

“When you think about railroads way back when in the United States, they were really the backbone of the United States," Dinkins said. "They won wars, they built cities and carried citizens from coast to coast. They really touched every aspect of American life. So, we’re proud as preservation groups here, in this area, as part of our mission of historic preservation to bring 765 Locomotive back to the valley."

People are encouraged to dress in 1940s attire, an onboard quartet will be playing 40s-style music live, and there will be activities and crafts for kids.

Steam in the Valley departs from the Rockside Station, located at 7900 Old Rockside Road in Indpendence, at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sept. 21 and 28, and at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27. Departures from the Akron Northside Station, 27 Ridge St. in Akron, are at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sept. 22 and 29. Guests are encouraged to arrive at least 30 minutes prior to departure.

Tickets for the round trip can be purchased online or over the phone at 1-800-468-4070. Ticket prices range from $25 to $150, depending on seating and enhanced programming options. All passengers 3 and older must purchase a ticket. Children under the age of 3 may ride for free but must sit on a parent's or guardian's lap. The seating options include: coach, open air, table, first class, lounge, suites and upper dome. 

