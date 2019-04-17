Cuyahoga Valley National Park Vandalism Suspects Identified

The Cuyahoga Valley National Park is thanking the public for helping to successfully identify suspects who vandalized property in the park.

A post from the park’s Facebook page Tuesday shows graffiti in the Stumpy Basin area along the Towpath Trail.

The suspects engraved initials and spray-painted messages and images on a wooden boardwalk.

Public Information Officer Pamela Barnes said the park received many tips from the public and identified the suspects within 24 hours of the Facebook post. She said the incident is complicated because it happened in a historical conservation area.

Public Information Officer for the Cuyahoga Valley National Park Pamela Barnes explains why this graffiti incident is complicated.

“It’s a very well-traveled path in the park, but also, the canal has historic remnants that are all along the entire length of the Ohio and Erie Canal Towpath Trail," Barnes said. "So whenever you couple vandalism with historic resources on top of recreation resources, that just compounds the issue.”

Barnes said park officials are evaluating the cost of removing the vandalism and whether the property will need any restoration.