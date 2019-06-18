Cuyahoga Valley National Park Preparing for X-Tinguish Torch Fest This Friday

  • A photo of Brecksville Dam
    The X-Tinguish Torch -- commemorating 50 years since the last fire on the Cuyahoga River -- will come through the CVNP at the Brecksville Dam on Friday afternoon.
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Officials at Cuyahoga Valley National Park are preparing for this week’s 50th anniversary of the final Cuyahoga River fire.

The “X-tinguish Torch Fest” will symbolically bring a torch down the river on Friday.

The national park’s Maureen Finnerty says they’ve been working for several years on ways to focus people on the rebirth of the Cuyahoga since 1969.  And that includes having the river designated by the state as a Water Trail.

“We want to continue this work into the future.  We talk about the Water Trail as becoming a lasting legacy of this anniversary, but that is something that will benefit the people of Ohio for many, many years to come.”

As part of the Water Trail designation, new signage would be added along the river to alert people about dams or low bridges.

For Torch Fest, there will be a ceremony at 2:30 p.m. Friday near the Brecksville Dam, which is slated for removal this year.

CVNP
Cuyahoga River fire
Watershed
X-Tinguish Torch Fest
Brecksville dam

Cleveland City Council is Launching Panel on Lake Erie Water Quality

By Apr 1, 2019
WKSU

A new Cleveland City Council subcommittee is meeting for the first time today, and its focus is to figure out how to improve Lake Erie’s water quality.

Cuyahoga River Will Have Its 30th Annual RiverSweep Tomorrow

By May 10, 2019
photo of Tim Donovan
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

The 30th annual RiverSweep is happening Saturday morning in Cleveland, along the Cuyahoga River.

Volunteers are invited to help collect trash, old tires and other refuse that litters the river bank. They’ll also be painting over graffiti in the area.

Study Shows More Than Two Million Visited Cuyahoga Valley National Park Last Year

By May 29, 2019
a photo of Cuyahoga Valley National Park sign
WKSU

A new study shows that Cuyahoga Valley National Park (CVNP) brought in more than two million visitors who spent more than $36 million locally last year. The CVNP’s community engagement supervisor, Pam Barnes, said national parks bring in $10 of local spending for every one dollar spent on the parks. She said she hopes to see more people take an interest in visiting national parks like Cuyahoga Valley.

“We like to feature this park. It’s a way to introduce the idea of national parks and as a gateway to national parks across the country.”

The Cuyahoga River's Most Dangerous Dam Will Soon be Coming Down

By May 28, 2019
A photo of Brecksville Dam
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Editor's Note: This story was originally published on May 2, 2019.

One of the last remaining dams on the Cuyahoga River will soon be coming down.

The Brecksville dam was built in 1952 to divert water to operations of what is now Charter Steel in Cleveland.

Elaine Marsh, president of the Friends of the Crooked River, announced this week that Kokosing Industrial has been hired to remove the dam.