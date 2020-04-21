Cuyahoga Valley National Park Offering A Way to 'Find Your Virtual Park'

  • a photo of the new Boston Mill Visitor Center
    Even though much of the CVNP -- such as the Boston Mills visitor center -- is closed during the pandemic, there are virtual tours and programming available online.
Officials at Cuyahoga Valley National Park are celebrating National Park Week with online content for visitors who are trying to practice social distancing.

Nationwide, the park system has launched “Find Your Virtual Park” on platforms including Facebook and YouTube. Parks’ spokeswoman Pamela Barnes says anyone can take a trivia quiz about the parks, listen to a podcast, or view a webcam.

“We also have a virtual passport cancellation stamp. If you know about the National Park passport system – you go into the visitor center and get your stamp – we know you can’t physically get your stamp now. So lots of parks have a virtual passport stamp.”

Online content from Cuyahoga Valley National Park includes a podcast on the archaeology of Native Americans in Northeast Ohio, and a history of farming in what is now the park.

Listeners have asked our "OH Really?" project how these parks got started. WKSU’s Sarah Taylor and Kabir Bhatia answer some of their questions.