Cuyahoga Valley National Park Hosts Junior Ranger Day on Saturday

Cuyahoga Valley National Park is hosting Junior Ranger Day on Saturday to cap off National Park Week.

The event runs from noon until 2 and will offer activities for youth from 4 to 12 years old. Junior Rangers will be “sworn-in” at 1 p.m. and be given a badge for participating.

Pamela Barnes, community engagement supervisor with the parks, says it’s a way to engage young people in the nation’s parks.

Barnes on Junior Ranger Day

“As they travel and visit National Parks, they can engage in activities that help them learn about the park they’re in. And help them think about how they can be a steward for National Parks. Because they’re, in fact, the next generation – when we’re gone, we’ll need somebody to step up and take care of the National Parks.”

Junior Ranger Day takes place at the Ledges Shelter in Peninsula, and will also include the CVNP’s “Paw Patrol” volunteers.