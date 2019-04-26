Cuyahoga Valley National Park Hosts Junior Ranger Day on Saturday

By 5 minutes ago
  • photo of Pamela Barnes
    Pamela Barnes, Cuyahoga Valley National Park's community engagement supervisor, says Junior Ranger Day is a way for young people to connect with the parks, since they'll be the next generation to care for places like the CVNP.
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Cuyahoga Valley National Park is hosting Junior Ranger Day on Saturday to cap off National Park Week.

The event runs from noon until 2 and will offer activities for youth from 4 to 12 years old. Junior Rangers will be “sworn-in” at 1 p.m. and be given a badge for participating.

Pamela Barnes, community engagement supervisor with the parks, says it’s a way to engage young people in the nation’s parks.

“As they travel and visit National Parks, they can engage in activities that help them learn about the park they’re in. And help them think about how they can be a steward for National Parks. Because they’re, in fact, the next generation – when we’re gone, we’ll need somebody to step up and take care of the National Parks.”

Junior Ranger Day takes place at the Ledges Shelter in Peninsula, and will also include the CVNP’s “Paw Patrol” volunteers.

Tags: 
#cvnp100
CVNP
Cuyahoga Valley National Park

Related Content

A Trip Through Time in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park

By Aug 25, 2016
photo of Harold Miller
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

The National Park Service officially turns 100 years old today. It includes Cuyahoga Valley National Park, which is much younger: was established as a national recreation area in 1974 and elevated to  park status in 2000.

WKSU’s Kabir Bhatia recently took a time trip with one of the park’s roving historians to examine the valley’s past.

Cuyahoga Valley National Park Vandalism Suspects Identified

By Apr 17, 2019
photo of CVNP graffiti
CUYAHOGA VALLEY NATIONAL PARK

The Cuyahoga Valley National Park is thanking the public for helping to successfully identify suspects who vandalized property in the park.

Listeners Ask "OH Really?" About Northeast Ohio's Parks

By Mar 22, 2019
photo of Smokey the Bear
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Northeast Ohio has not one, not two, but three park systems that comprise about 70,000 acres of land – and almost 10 times that is protected throughout the state.

Listeners have asked our "OH Really?" project how these parks got started. WKSU’s Sarah Taylor and Kabir Bhatia answer some of their questions.

Final Vote Nears on Controversial Development Near Cuyahoga Valley National Park

By Mar 18, 2019
GOOGLE EARTH

The Planning and Zoning Committee of Cuyahoga Falls City Council will discuss a proposed rezoning on Monday that would enable redevelopment of the Sycamore Valley Golf Course in the Merriman Valley into a 148 townhome community.

The developer, Danny Karam of the Sycamore Valley Development Co., asked the city to rezone the 28-acre property at 1651 Akron-Peninsula Road from an E-1 Employment District to R-3 Sub-Urban Density Residential. The townhouses would be built six to an acre by Ryan Homes.