Cuyahoga River Will Have Its 30th Annual RiverSweep Tomorrow

By 11 minutes ago
  • photo of Tim Donovan
    Canalway Partners Executive Director Tim Donovan says this year's artwork -- featuring a frog emerging from a once-burning river -- was selected to commemorate the Cuyahoga's rebirth since the 1969 fire.
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

The 30th annual RiverSweep is happening Saturday morning in Cleveland, along the Cuyahoga River.

Volunteers are invited to help collect trash, old tires and other refuse that litters the river bank. They’ll also be painting over graffiti in the area.

Tim Donovan is executive director of Canalway Partners, which hosts the event.  He says over the past three decades, about 19,000 volunteers have collected more than 600 tons of trash.

“In the beginning, we used to take out 2,000 illegally dumped tires out of the valley on an annual basis.  Last year, I think we had 150.  We have less trash, less recyclables -- everything is down -- so people are respecting the area more.”

Donovan adds that volunteers will get a free RiverSweep T-shirt, featuring art that commemorates the river’s rebirth since the 1969 fire.
A map of check-in sites – including the Flats and Slavic Village -- is available here.

Tags: 
Cuyahoga River
Cuyahoga River fire
Canalway Partners RiverSweep

Related Content

The Cuyahoga River's Most Dangerous Dam Will Soon be Coming Down

By May 2, 2019
A photo of Brecksville Dam
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

One of the last remaining dams on the Cuyahoga River will soon be coming down.

The Brecksville dam was built in 1952 to divert water to operations of what is now Charter Steel in Cleveland.

Elaine Marsh, president of the Friends of the Crooked River, announced this week that Kokosing Industrial has been hired to remove the dam.

Morning Headlines: Families Mourn Fertility Clinic Disaster; Cuyahoga Cleanup Draws Hundreds

By & Philip de Oliveira May 14, 2018
A photo of the exterior of University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center.
UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, May 14:

Plan Unveiled to Bring Down the Gorge Dam by 2023

By Apr 10, 2019
Gorge Dam
JEFF ST. CLAIR / WKSU

A plan is now in place to bring down the Gorge Dam in the next four years.

Officials presented the plan with a timeline to a crowd at the Cuyahoga Falls Natatorium Tuesday night. If all goes as expected, the Gorge Dam could come down by 2023 at an estimated cost of $65 million to $70 million.