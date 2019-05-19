Cuyahoga River Day Brings Kayakers, Historians, Clean-Up Crews Together in Northeast Ohio

By 56 minutes ago
  • photo of Tinkers Creek cleanup
    The cleanup event at Tinkers Creek in Warrensville Heights netted about 20 bags of trash, basketballs, tires and even a lawn chair.
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

The 30th annual River Day took place today with activities ranging from kayaking to history walks to removal of invasive species.

At Tinkers Creek in Warrensville Heights, about a dozen people collected close to 20 bags of trash, including numerous basketballs and old tires.

The creek is a tributary of the Cuyahoga River and the clean-up there was organized by Jacki Zevenbergen. She’s with the Cuyahoga Soil & Water Conservation District, and says that she’s focused on educating people to continue the river’s improvement.

“Now what we’re finding out is, we still have to worry about what’s moving across the land. And that’s based on what every day people do: whether or not they pick up pet waste, whether or not they litter, whether they try and do things to slow down the stormwater so it doesn’t overrun the system.”

Zevenbergen adds that the Soil & Water District hosts clean-up events throughout the year, as well as programs including water quality monitoring workshops. The next one is Thursday night in Rocky River. More information is available here.

Tags: 
Cuyahoga River
Rivershed
Tinkers Creek
Cuyahoga Soil & Water District

Related Content

The Cuyahoga River's Most Dangerous Dam Will Soon be Coming Down

By May 2, 2019
A photo of Brecksville Dam
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

One of the last remaining dams on the Cuyahoga River will soon be coming down.

The Brecksville dam was built in 1952 to divert water to operations of what is now Charter Steel in Cleveland.

Elaine Marsh, president of the Friends of the Crooked River, announced this week that Kokosing Industrial has been hired to remove the dam.

Officials Seek Public Input During Gorge Dam Removal

By Apr 10, 2019
SUMMIT METROPARKS

While the design phase moves forward on the removal of the Gorge Dam on the Cuyahoga River, efforts are also underway to ensure residents have their questions answered.

At this week’s public meeting announcing the timeline for the removal of the dam, most people were pleased because the dam is a barrier to a healthier Cuyahoga River.

Plan Unveiled to Bring Down the Gorge Dam by 2023

By Apr 10, 2019
Gorge Dam
JEFF ST. CLAIR / WKSU

A plan is now in place to bring down the Gorge Dam in the next four years.

Officials presented the plan with a timeline to a crowd at the Cuyahoga Falls Natatorium Tuesday night. If all goes as expected, the Gorge Dam could come down by 2023 at an estimated cost of $65 million to $70 million.

Cuyahoga River Will Have Its 30th Annual RiverSweep Tomorrow

By May 10, 2019
photo of Tim Donovan
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

The 30th annual RiverSweep is happening Saturday morning in Cleveland, along the Cuyahoga River.

Volunteers are invited to help collect trash, old tires and other refuse that litters the river bank. They’ll also be painting over graffiti in the area.