Cuyahoga Falls Seeks Public Input On Park System

By 11 minutes ago
  • photo of Cuyahoga Falls parks
    The Cuyahoga Falls Parks and Recreation Department runs 25 neighborhood parks along with facilities like Brookledge Golf Course, Water Works Family Aquatic Center, and the downtown natatorium.
    CUYAHOGA FALLS PARKS AND RECREATION

The Cuyahoga Falls Parks & Recreation Department is putting together a Continuous Improvement Plan for the first time in 20 years. And officials are asking for input from residents – and from people in neighboring communities.

Within Cuyahoga Falls, there are parts of the federally-run Cuyahoga Valley National Park and the County-run Summit Metro Parks. But the city’s own parks department runs 25 neighborhood parks along with facilities like Water Works Aquatic Center and Brookledge Golf Course. Superintendent Sara Kline says it’s time for a new plan since some activities have gained popularity in the past two decades – such as soccer and lacrosse – but also because the city’s demographics have changed. And that’s already driving the creation of new programs.

“Like adaptive programming for people who live with disabilities [and] more fully meeting the needs of senior citizens, from very active things to more social, passive things.”

Kline adds that the online survey is for people from neighboring communities who use the city’s parks.

“The natatorium has a large membership base from non-Cuyahoga Falls residents. Brookledge Golf Course [sees] a lot of people coming from area communities -- especially as more and more golf courses close. We have people who come from surrounding areas just simply to take a program, take a course at our cultural center, [and] to use our dog parks.”

The online survey is available here. A report on findings is slated to be released late this summer. The following public engagement sessions are planned:

February 27, 6:30 p.m.: Lions Lodge, 641 Silver Lake Avenue

March 10, 6:30 p.m.: Woodridge Elementary, 4351 Quick Road

March 19, 6:30 p.m.: Downtown Pavilion, 2085 Front Street

Tags: 
City of Cuyahoga Falls
CVNP
Summit Metro Parks

Related Content

New Law Director in Cuyahoga Falls Makes History

By Feb 4, 2020
a photo of Janet Ciotola
CITY OF CUYAHOGA FALLS

For the first time, a woman will serve as law director in the City of Cuyahoga Falls. City Council unanimously voted Monday night to confirm the appointment of Janet Ciotola. Ciotola previously served as deputy law director for the city. She replaces Russ Balthis who resigned after six years in the position to join the public and infrastructure practice group at the law firm Squire Patton Boggs. 

Listeners Ask OH Really? About Northeast Ohio's Parks

By Mar 22, 2019
photo of Smokey the Bear
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Northeast Ohio has not one, not two, but three park systems that comprise about 70,000 acres of land – and almost 10 times that is protected throughout the state.

Listeners have asked our "OH Really?" project how these parks got started. WKSU’s Sarah Taylor and Kabir Bhatia answer some of their questions.

CVNP Provides One More Chance to Weigh in on E-Bikes

By Dec 16, 2019
E-bikes CVNP Cuyahoga Valley National Park
MARK AREHART / WKSU

Officials at Cuyahoga Valley National Park are seeking additional input on e-bikes – after holding a previous period earlier this year.

What Is the Impact of High Water, Listener Asks OH Really?

By Jul 29, 2019
kayakers in the Cuyahoga River
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Heavy rain this spring pushed local waterways to higher-than normal levels, and listener Patrick Pierquet from Wooster asks “OH Really?” how that could affect wildlife.