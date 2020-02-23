Cuyahoga Falls Seeks Public Input On Park System

The Cuyahoga Falls Parks & Recreation Department is putting together a Continuous Improvement Plan for the first time in 20 years. And officials are asking for input from residents – and from people in neighboring communities.

Cuyahoga Falls seeks public input on parks

Within Cuyahoga Falls, there are parts of the federally-run Cuyahoga Valley National Park and the County-run Summit Metro Parks. But the city’s own parks department runs 25 neighborhood parks along with facilities like Water Works Aquatic Center and Brookledge Golf Course. Superintendent Sara Kline says it’s time for a new plan since some activities have gained popularity in the past two decades – such as soccer and lacrosse – but also because the city’s demographics have changed. And that’s already driving the creation of new programs.

“Like adaptive programming for people who live with disabilities [and] more fully meeting the needs of senior citizens, from very active things to more social, passive things.”

Kline adds that the online survey is for people from neighboring communities who use the city’s parks.

“The natatorium has a large membership base from non-Cuyahoga Falls residents. Brookledge Golf Course [sees] a lot of people coming from area communities -- especially as more and more golf courses close. We have people who come from surrounding areas just simply to take a program, take a course at our cultural center, [and] to use our dog parks.”

The online survey is available here. A report on findings is slated to be released late this summer. The following public engagement sessions are planned:

February 27, 6:30 p.m.: Lions Lodge, 641 Silver Lake Avenue

March 10, 6:30 p.m.: Woodridge Elementary, 4351 Quick Road

March 19, 6:30 p.m.: Downtown Pavilion, 2085 Front Street