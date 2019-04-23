Cuyahoga Falls Seeks Community Input on How to Showcase Local Artists

  • The city of Cuyahoga Falls wants to increase displays of public art. It's asking residents for input. The last day to take the survey is April 26th.
Cuyahoga Falls is looking to feature local artists in public spaces. As a first step in the city’s Master Art Plan, residents are encouraged to take an online survey to express their thoughts on what kind of art should be placed around town.

Kelli Crawford-Smith is director of neighborhood excellence, communications, and community outreach for the city of Cuyahoga Falls. She said city leaders have a commitment to local artists and believe in what art can do for the community.

“We understand the economic impact it makes on our community, not to mention it beautifies our neighborhoods and our downtown. We have a lot of respect for our local arts community, so we’re trying to figure out how we can best incorporate their work here in the community and public spaces.”

The City will share a plan with the public after it analyzes survey results.  Residents have until this Friday, April 26th, to complete the survey

Master Art Plan
Cuyahoga Falls
Art

Northeast Ohio Artists Chosen to Design Artwork for Akron's Towpath Trail

By Michael Bratton May 11, 2016
Artist rendering of the Towpath Trail archway in Akron
THE OHIO AND ERIE CANALWAY COALITION

Two Northeast Ohio artists have been chosen to design artwork for the Towpath Trail in downtown Akron.

The artwork is part of the Ohio and Erie Canalway Coalition’s i-Towpath project, which seeks to improve the trail.

John Comunale will design an entrance archway at Ash and Quaker streets in Akron. Jessica Lofthus will create a mural for the nearby Cascade Plaza Parking Garage.