Cuyahoga Falls Residents Push to Protect Mud Brook at Sycamore Village Development

By 53 minutes ago
  • Mud Brook
    Development, runoff and other issues have eroded the brook and damaged water quality, according to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.
    JENNIFER CONN / WKSU

A residential development on the former Sycamore Valley Golf Course in Cuyahoga Falls is moving forward, but residents want a Cuyahoga River tributary to be protected.

Mud Brook cuts through the Sycamore Village Development on Akron Peninsula Road and joins the Cuyahoga River at the Cuyahoga Valley National Park. Development, runoff and combined sewer overflows have eroded the brook and damaged water quality, according to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. 

Developer Danny Karam and city officials say the development will have flooding and erosion controls and won’t use as many chemicals as the old golf course.

But property owners like Gina Burk worry the new Homeowners Association won’t protect the tributary from further damage.

“An HOA can not do what they signed up for. They also can look at all that really tall grass and go ‘rodents and animals are living in that, and we want it mowed down.’” Burk said. “The HOA can mow them down, and they can use fertilizers.”

The city said it plans to work with the association.

“The key is to get the homeowners association executive board involved with the city and in communications with us on a regular basis as part of what we’re doing,” said Cuyahoga Falls Community Development Director Diana Colavecchio. “And not just in that area, but also up the hill on Portage Trail with respect to water runoff issues because we have a master plan in place.”

The city has worked with the developer to initiate design modifications that are intended to help alleviate further erosion. 

Tags: 
Sycamore Valley Golf Course
Cuyahoga River
Mud Brook
Cuyahoga Valley National Park

Related Content

Controversial Housing Development Moving Forward in Cuyahoga Falls after Council Approves Rezoning

By Apr 9, 2019
a photo of the former Sycamore Valley Golf Course
JENNIFER CONN / WKSU

Cuyahoga Falls City Council has approved a zoning change that will enable residential redevelopment at the former Sycamore Valley Golf Course.

Council’s approval changes the property’s zoning from E-1 to R-3, clearing the way for developer Danny Karam and Ryan Homes proposed construction of 146 townhomes.

Final Vote Nears on Controversial Development Near Cuyahoga Valley National Park

By Mar 18, 2019
GOOGLE EARTH

The Planning and Zoning Committee of Cuyahoga Falls City Council will discuss a proposed rezoning on Monday that would enable redevelopment of the Sycamore Valley Golf Course in the Merriman Valley into a 148 townhome community.

The developer, Danny Karam of the Sycamore Valley Development Co., asked the city to rezone the 28-acre property at 1651 Akron-Peninsula Road from an E-1 Employment District to R-3 Sub-Urban Density Residential. The townhouses would be built six to an acre by Ryan Homes.

Cuyahoga Falls City Council to Consider Controversial Zoning Change

By Apr 2, 2019
a photo of the former Sycamore Valley Golf Course
JENNIFER CONN / WKSU

On Monday, Cuyahoga Falls City Council will consider a zoning change that could open the door for residential redevelopment of the former Sycamore Valley Golf Course on Akron-Peninsula Road.

The city’s Planning and Zoning Committee moved the rezoning proposal forward for city council to consider after weeks of public hearings during which concerned residents spoke against the project.  

Watershed: Sharing the Cuyahoga

By Jul 8, 2019
photo of Lake Erie tugboat
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Over the past 50 years, freight traffic on the lower Cuyahoga River has increasingly competed with smaller watercraft as the river has rebounded to become a recreation channel. Watershed is a series looking at our waterways and what the future holds for them. This installment looks at one river, competing interests.

What Happens When Water Burns

By Jun 17, 2019
photo of 1952 Cuyahoga River fire
CLEVELAND PUBLIC LIBRARY/PHOTOGRAPH COLLECTION

Water isn’t supposed to burn.

The burning river showed us otherwise.