Cuyahoga Falls Makes Shopping Downtown With Pets Easier With DogSpots Doghouses

Cuyahoga Falls will be the first city in Ohio to have DogSpot locations. The city will unveil two temperature controlled doghouses downtown. Pet owners can leave their pets for 30 cents per minute while they shop at downtown businesses.

Cuyahoga Falls Mayor Don Walters hopes DogSpots will bring more people to the city, and more customers downtown.

Walters on bringing your pet downtown

“If you bring your dog down, people that would normally be down there now, they can go into a shop for up to 90 minutes. Then people also that maybe don’t come to downtown Cuyahoga Falls, they may be more apt to and bring their pet,” he said.

Walters said one-third of Cuyahoga Falls residents owns pets.

Each unit has a camera, ventilation and app-controlled locks, as well as a UV-C light to sanitize the house after each use.