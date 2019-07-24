Cuyahoga Falls Makes Shopping Downtown With Pets Easier With DogSpots Doghouses

Cuyahoga Falls will be the first city in Ohio to have DogSpot locations. The city will unveil two temperature controlled doghouses downtown. Pet owners can leave their pets for 30 cents per minute while they shop at downtown businesses.

Cuyahoga Falls Mayor Don Walters hopes DogSpots will bring more people to the city, and more customers downtown.

“If you bring your dog down, people that would normally be down there now, they can go into a shop for up to 90 minutes. Then people also that maybe don’t come to downtown Cuyahoga Falls, they may be more apt to and bring their pet,” he said.

Walters said one-third of Cuyahoga Falls residents owns pets.

Each unit has a camera, ventilation and app-controlled locks, as well as a UV-C light to sanitize the house after each use.

Cuyahoga Falls
DogSpot
dogs
pet-owners

Pet Food Pantry Aims to Prevent Owners from Having to Surrender Pets

By Jan 28, 2019
A photo of a dog on a leash with Rescue Village marketing coordinator
RESCUE VILLAGE

Pet owners struggling to feed their animals have a new place where they can get help.

Geauga Humane Society's Rescue Village is now offering a pet food pantry. Marketing coordinator Leah Backo says it’s meant to provide temporary assistance to people in need-- like the government workers who endured the recent shutdown.

“If you love your pet we don’t want a financial struggle to break those bonds and take away from you being a great owner of your animal.”   

Animal Advocates Say Vicious Dogs Are Often Neglected

By Jan 24, 2019
A photo of a dog chained.
IRINA ORLOVA / SHUTTERSTOCK

Pro-animal groups are reading over new legislation that would strengthen laws regarding dangerous dogs and their owners. Those advocates say, if the state is going to address vicious dog attacks, then it must add another topic into the conversation.

Corey Roscoe with the Humane Society of the United States says dogs are being neglected by being tied or chained up for days on end without proper care. “They’re socially isolated, they get bored, they might suffer injuries from being out in the elements, all of these contribute to aggressive behavior.”

Noisy Dogs Could Net Stiffer Penalties in Akron

By Oct 1, 2018
photo of Russ Neal
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Akron City Council meets Monday to get more information about a proposal that would increase penalties for people whose dogs are cited for excessive barking.

Councilman Russ Neal says he came up with the proposal after hearing from constituents – and even people from the rest of Akron – that excessive barking is a problem.  The ordinance would make a second excessive barking offense a fourth-degree misdemeanor, which could carry up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of $250.