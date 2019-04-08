Cuyahoga Falls to Consider New Ways to Control Erosion along Cuyahoga River

  • photo of Cuyahoga River
    Dam removal along the Cuyahoga River has increased the power of the river's current, which has accelerated erosion. The city of Cuyahoga Falls will look at different ways to control the erosion.
    JEFF ST. CLAIR / WKSU

Social media has been abuzz over the use of concrete slabs by the city of Cuyahoga Falls to help slow erosion along the Cuyahoga River.   

Over the past several days, Burning River Adventures, a canoe and kayak rental business in Cuyahoga Falls, got a lot of attention posting photos on Facebook of concrete slabs lining the river near Water Works Park, calling the practice “dumping.”

Cuyahoga Falls Superintendent of Parks Sara Kline said that’s misleading.

“This is not taking a bunch of trash and dumping it in the river,” she said. “It is using accepted practices and industry standard practices for erosion control. Again with that said we certainly appreciate the feedback from the community and we’re committed to looking at different methods going forward.”

Soon after the photos appeared, Cuyahoga Falls Mayor Don Walters took to Facebook live to announce the city will halt the practice while evaluating other methods of erosion control.

Since the news broke on social media, Cuyahoga Falls officials said municipalities that also use concrete for erosion control have offered  assistance in helping clarify the practice for residents.

With removal of dams in Kent, Munroe Falls and Cuyahoga Falls, the river's current has become more powerful, Kline said, increasing the rate of erosion. 

