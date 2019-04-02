Cuyahoga Falls City Council to Consider Controversial Zoning Change

On Monday, Cuyahoga Falls City Council will consider a zoning change that could open the door for residential redevelopment of the former Sycamore Valley Golf Course on Akron-Peninsula Road.

Scott Myers talks about the rural nature of the valley.

The city’s Planning and Zoning Committee moved the rezoning proposal forward for city council to consider after weeks of public hearings during which concerned residents spoke against the project.

The developer, Danny Karam of the Sycamore Valley Development Company, wants the zoning changed to allow construction of about 150 townhomes -- five to an acre -- on the 28 acre property in the Merriman Valley.

Residents oppose the development because of its density and how close it is to the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

Resident Steve Myers said the city promised to preserve the rural nature of the area when it annexed Northampton in 1985.

“Looking at this development and looking at this 28 acres that for 100 years has been maintained as open space - first as a farm, second as a golf course - there’s no definition of rural nature that would include these 150 townhomes,” Myers said. “So, to me, it just seems obvious you can’t do this here.”

Myers said the project is near an already stressed 100 year flood plain, which in the future could be disastrous for whoever buys the townhomes.

The developer said experts have evaluated the site and are confident flooding will not be an issue.