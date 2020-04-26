Cuyahoga Falls Cancels Large Summer Events

By 33 minutes ago
  • a photo of cuyahoga falls riverfront
    Festivals at Cuyahoga Falls riverfront this summer have been canceled.
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Cuyahoga Falls is joining the city of Akron in canceling large summer gatherings. That includes the Riverfront Irish Festival and the Festa Italiana. Cuyahoga Falls Mayor Don Walters said guidance from state and local health officials led to the decision.

While he’s disappointed, Walters doesn’t think the cancellations will hurt local businesses because in the past they’ve managed to stay busy even without large events bringing people in.

“So we know that’s going to look a little different this summer. When the restaurants and the taverns and the bistros and the coffee shops do open, it may be gradual, it may be on a limited basis, social distancing. We’re not sure yet exactly what that will look like.”

Walters said they will be making a decision soon on whether Cuyahoga Falls pools or the Water Works Family Aquatic Center will open this summer.

Tags: 
Don Walters
Cuyahoga Falls
Cuyahoga River
coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

DeWine: Ohio To Expand Testing, Tracing To 'Isolate' And 'Kill' COVID-19

By Nick Castele Apr 24, 2020

Updated: 4:10 p.m., Friday, April 24, 2020

Ohio will “substantially” increase its capacity for coronavirus testing as the state’s manufacturers step up the production of test kit components, Gov. Mike DeWine said Friday.

More testing, combined with expanded efforts to trace the spread of COVID-19 throughout the state, will help health workers “isolate” and “kill” the virus, the governor said.

“Frankly, what I like about this, and why I’m so excited is it’s going to enable us to really go on the offensive as we attack the virus,” DeWine said.

Local Leaders Say Message from Federal Government Feels Like 'Let Them Eat Cake'

By Apr 24, 2020
A photo of the capitol building
DAVID DERISO / FLICKR/CREATIVE COMMONS

The latest round of federal assistance in the fight against COVID-19 includes more money for small businesses and aid for hospitals.

State and local governments say they need help too. While Ohio’s two senators have indicated support, it could be an uphill battle.