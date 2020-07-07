Cuyahoga County To Hire Corrections Expert In Jail Lawsuit

Cuyahoga County will hire a corrections expert to examine county jail conditions in what could be a step toward settling a lawsuit brought by inmates.

County council on Tuesday approved the hiring of Martin Horn, a professor emeritus at John Jay College of Criminal Justice. Horn served as commissioner of the New York City Department of Probation and Correction under Mayor Michael Bloomberg, retiring in 2009.

Horn will serve as a joint subject matter expert for both the plaintiffs and the county. He’ll make no more than $90,000 to inspect the jail, review documents and prepare reports, according to the legislation. His contract will last until July 2021.

Hiring experts is a common step in lawsuits against jails and prisons, according to Michael Benza, a professor at Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

“Much like the monitors in the Cleveland police department lawsuit, you have these independent monitors, you’ll oftentimes bring in, in prison cases, a prison expert to work on structural, procedural and other types of changes to make the prison a better place,” he said.

Council also gave the county the go-ahead to enter a “structured negotiation agreement” with the plaintiffs. That could be a prelude to a settlement aimed at avoiding future lawsuits, Benza said.

These types of agreements give parties a framework for coming to a deal, often instead of fighting out the issues in additional lawsuits down the road, he said.

“As opposed to sort of a free-flowing negotiation where you’re bouncing from issue to issue and topic to topic, you sort of sit down with a checklist and you go point by point,” Benza said.

Civil rights attorneys announced the lawsuit in December 2018, just after the release of a U.S. Marshals Service report calling conditions inside the jail “inhumane.” The plaintiffs, a group of people detained in the jail, asked a federal judge to order improvements in sanitation, overcrowding, medical care and mental health treatment.

It wouldn’t be the county jail’s first consent decree. In 1975, a federal judge ordered limits on the county jail population and required psychiatric care. A subsequent consent decree, which lasted from 1987 to 1994, led to the expansion of the jail complex at the Justice Center to reduce overcrowding.

